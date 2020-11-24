New organization advocates for more renewables in Wyoming

There’s a new organization in town, and it’s been making the rounds in the Wyoming Legislature’s interim committee meetings.

Meet Powering Up Wyoming. The group describes itself as a grassroots organization promoting the use of an “all of the above energy strategy” to prepare the state for an uncertain economic future.

The team lobbies for some relative newcomers to the energy landscape here: wind and solar energy, as well as storage technology.

Last week, the organization announced it had formed an inaugural advisory board of directors. The group appointed stakeholders who hail from across the Equality State’s key sectors: energy, ranching, tourism and real estate.

The members of the board include: Mark Eisele, JoAnn Skeim-True, Phil Christopherson, Amanda Disney, Gunnar Malm, Jonathan Naughton and Richard C. Grant Jr.

Malm is a sixth-generation Laramie County resident. He also works in the real estate business and considers the expansion of wind development as a positive trend for rural communities.