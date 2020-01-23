New owner of former Blackjewel mines misses first tax deadline

One of the newest companies to take over coal mines in the Powder River Basin has defaulted on its tax payments.

Eagle Specialty Materials LLC — the new owner of the former Blackjewel coal mines in Campbell County — missed its first production tax payment late last month, Campbell County Administrative Director Carol Seeger confirmed.

In the past 10 years, the amount of county tax delinquencies for energy production increased over 1,700 percent in the state — rising from just over $2 million in 2009 to $39.2 million in 2019. Over 59 percent of the total amount of delinquencies in the past decade occurred in Campbell County.

Though companies must pay mineral production taxes, known as ad valorem taxes, every 18 months, Eagle Specialty Materials promised Campbell County it would do things differently. It voluntarily agreed to pay taxes to the county for coal extracted at the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines on a monthly basis when it purchased the two mines — two of the nation’s largest — from insolvent Blackjewel last year.

But the company’s first tax deadline on Dec. 25 came and went without sign of payment from the new company.