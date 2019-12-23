New Pavillion investigation finds no link between fracking and contaminated water

The absence of baseline data from before drilling commenced in the mid-twentieth century also limits scientists from determining the exact source of water contamination, the report stated.

"The findings were that the general geo-chemistry of the groundwater appears to be the source of issues to drinking water that exist out there," Barkau told the Star-Tribune on Friday.

Landowners east of the Pavillion shale plays began expressing alarm over their drinking water's foul odor and taste decades ago.

In 2008, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency launched an investigation and subsequently released draft findings in 2011, theorizing the water's toxicity could be connected to proximate fracking activity. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry cautioned residents not to drink the water.

The initial results catalyzed a contentious national debate over the potential consequences of hydraulic fracturing or fracking, a now-ubiquitous practice of injecting water, sand and chemicals into the ground to extract oil and gas.