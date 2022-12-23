New philanthropic organization launches to support coal communities

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. formed the Ramaco Foundation, a philanthropic organization that will invest in the regions where its employees work in West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming through grant-making and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.

As part of its launch, the foundation has awarded grants worth $100,000 to organizations fighting childhood hunger in Wyoming and supporting education and workforce development in West Virginia.

“The regions where our staff and their families live are the backbone of this country and deserve far, far more investment and attention than they receive,” said Randall Atkins, chair and CEO of Ramaco, who also serves as the chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “We are proud to be a member of these communities and for this opportunity to give back and support their success.”

The foundation’s activities will be focused on southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and Sheridan County, where the company has operations.

In addition to Atkins and Jenkins, the foundation’s board of directors includes Debra Wendtland, a prominent Sheridan-based attorney and one of the nation’s leading adoption specialists, according to a press release.

The foundation is organized as a public benefit corporation under the Wyoming Nonprofit Corporation Act and is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code.