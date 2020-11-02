New report on Wyoming invasive plants urges immediate action

A cohort of Wyoming scientists and policy experts have delivered their recommendations on what the state needs to do to address the rise in invasive plant species. Published in a report last week, the analysis marks the latest development in Gov. Mark Gordon’s invasive terrestrial plant species initiative.

The 40-page report offers the governor a suite of recommendations to consider on the issue, but particularly underlined the “sense of urgency” behind addressing invasive plants in the Equality State.

In short, the team warned it would ultimately cost the state more in the long run not to address the encroachment of invasive species across Wyoming’s expansive natural landscapes. The state should invest resources in restoration and prevention up front, the report explained.

“For Wyoming, the cost of inaction must be something that remains in the forefront,” the report stated. “A leafy spurge treatment may cost one million dollars over ten years but ignoring the issue, or treating for a year and walking away, could ultimately come with a much larger price tag, both financially and ecologically.”