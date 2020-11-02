New report on Wyoming invasive plants urges immediate action

A cohort of Wyoming scientists and policy experts have delivered their recommendations on what the state needs to do to address the rise in invasive plant species. Published in a report last week, the analysis marks the latest development in Gov. Mark Gordon’s invasive terrestrial plant species initiative.
The 40-page report offers the governor a suite of recommendations to consider on the issue, but particularly underlined the “sense of urgency” behind addressing invasive plants in the Equality State.
In short, the team warned it would ultimately cost the state more in the long run not to address the encroachment of invasive species across Wyoming’s expansive natural landscapes. The state should invest resources in restoration and prevention up front, the report explained.
“For Wyoming, the cost of inaction must be something that remains in the forefront,” the report stated. “A leafy spurge treatment may cost one million dollars over ten years but ignoring the issue, or treating for a year and walking away, could ultimately come with a much larger price tag, both financially and ecologically.”
According to the report, the consequences of not devoting funding and attention to combating invasive species could have severe ramifications down the road — everything from damage to wildlife habitat, water resources, biodiversity, air quality or more. In turn, not acting to track, monitor and eradicate invasive species could carry especially severe consequences for Wyomingites dependent on the natural environment for their livelihoods or residents who value the state’s abundant recreational activities, the report noted.
Support Local Journalism
Ultimately, the teams underscored the importance of investing in public education and awareness-building around the issue. They also advised creating “a central invasive plant species data clearinghouse,” to better track and monitor the situation.
The governor launched the initiative last year by establishing two professional teams tasked with exploring a set of questions. He wanted the state to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the infestation of certain plants, and what leaders could do about it.
“Completion of this report has been challenged on multiple fronts,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement last week. “The teams were hindered by multiple large storms last year, making meeting in-person nearly impossible. Then in early 2020, COVID-19 impacted the ability for the teams to meet again. Nevertheless, the group delivered a product that can serve as a launchpad for future discussions and I am extremely appreciative of their efforts during these challenging times.”
The 32-member cohort behind the report consisted of scientists, practitioners, agricultural and industry stakeholders, government officials and some members of the public. Together, they assessed the state of Wyoming’s terrestrial invasive plants and recommendations for a sound management plan.
The Wyoming Legislature allocated funding to print the report from the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Fund.
Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry and the environment at @camillereports
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.