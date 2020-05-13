New rule would streamline coal mine investigations prompted by citizen complaints, federal regulators say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The federal agency tasked with upholding mining and environmental laws at the nation’s surface coal mines proposed a new rule Wednesday to strengthen coordination with state regulators when investigating citizen complaints or potential violations at mine sites.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has proposed a new rule to streamlines how it handles the 10-day notices it extends to state partners to investigate a citizen complaint about potential violations at a mine.

The official notice requires state regulators, such as Wyoming's Department of Environmental Quality, to promptly respond to the alleged violation and, if necessary, issue corrective action mining within 10 days.

As the rule stands, investigations into possible mining infractions can inadvertently occur multiple times, especially if citizens submit their concerns to both the state and federal government, according to the agency.

The Office of Surface Mining proposed a new rule Wednesday to clarify investigative processes and increase collaboration between the state and federal regulatory bodies. This way, officials can avoid doing duplicative work, according to a news release published Wednesday morning.