New utility agreement could give Wyoming more autonomy over energy plans, regulators say

Benefits to consumers

According to Thor Nelson, an attorney working for Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumer, adopting the new agreement was in the public’s interest and “presented a good path forward for the state of Wyoming.”

Distilled down to cost, Wyoming will see significant returns under the new protocol, Nelson said during a March 9 hearing on the matter.

Under the previous agreement, Wyoming received a $250,000 credit for its net power costs. But with the new agreement, Wyoming will instead be able to accept a $5 million credit from PacifiCorp’s shareholders, with that amount growing after 2023.

“That commissioners, is the benefit that this agreement presents in dollars and cents to Wyoming,” Nelson said in reference to the increased credit. “All things being equal beginning of next year, we will be $4.75 million better off in the state of Wyoming in terms of the costs allocated to the state under this agreement as opposed to the other protocol as was in place previously.”