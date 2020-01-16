New wind project proposed for Albany County

The company hopes to connect to the Ault-Craig 345-kilovolt transmission line already in operation in Albany County.

"One of the things that made us interested in this specific site was the existing (Western Area Power Administration) transmission line in the project area that has available transmission capacity to bring power to potential customers," MacDonald said. "There are a lot of other wind projects underway in Wyoming that are relying on pretty massive, new transmission lines, so we prefer to look at opportunities to leverage existing transmission systems when we can."

Western Area Power Administration is a power administration and marketing arm of the U.S. Department of Energy. If the agency approves the interconnection request, no new transmission lines will be constructed as part of the project, according to the company.

The federal government will also investigate potential impacts of the entire project, as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The wind farm is now in the "scoping period," a time when the federal government considers the potential environmental effects of the project, collects data and solicits public comment. After its review, the federal government will then publish an environmental impact statement for the entire wind project.