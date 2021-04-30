Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office wants to be involved in energy projects from the start

The Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office in Wyoming has been helping the state and federal government protect cultural resources located in the path of energy development.
Traditional cultural specialists learn from elders to identify and interpret sacred sites before and during construction of big energy projects. Experts work closely with the federal government and energy operators to ensure vast expanses of land are adequately surveyed. But some members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe say consultation over a proposed project often starts too late.
The Star-Tribune interviewed Crystal C’Bearing, deputy director of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office, about the importance of prioritizing consultation with tribal nations well before energy projects are underway.
The interview was conducted on March 9 and has been lightly edited for clarity.
Camille Erickson: Can you begin by telling me about the mission of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office?
Crystal C’Bearing: We’re a department that protects, preserves and conserves cultural resources and environmental and natural resources within the Northern Arapaho tribe. And we work with federal agencies on federal undertakings to protect our cultural resources.
For us, traditionally and culturally, it’s very important work, because this is our history, and our pre-America history, that we are trying to preserve for our future generations.
CE: Can you help us understand the importance of surveying Wyoming land, even when it’s outside the Wind River Reservation, before energy development occurs?
CC: It’s really important for tribes across the United States, because before America was here we had all of this landscape out there that we utilized, we took care of and we migrated through. We shared land with all these other tribes that went through and migrated. So there are many stories out there.
Now that our people are confined onto the reservation, our history, when you try to teach who we are and how we lived, our societies, our ways of culture and language, it’s out there in the country. It’s trying to get our youth and our elders, and our people in general to connect to that again and have that connection with the land. It helps them with our culture, our identity as an Arapaho people and our language. Our language is really involved with the land and it’s really descriptive.
That’s why it’s really important that we protect these places and that we always try to allow a way to have our people reconnect to these places as well, and not forget that they’re out there.
So we’re really trying to get that back together for our people with oral histories and interviewing elders, and going and looking at archives. We’re trying to get all our history together. Then we are able to tell our narrative.
For too long, our narratives have been told by others.
CE: Why is it important for energy companies, private landowners and U.S. federal and state governments to consult with tribal nations and your office?
CC: Before America was America, during pre-America, we had all these territories. Our ancestral migratory territory, which the federal government does recognize, (spans) across 17 states. That was our migration area. It’s all in the middle of the United States. There are 17 states that the Northern Arapaho tribe identifies as a territory.
Now, for the Section 106 of the U.S. National Historic Preservation Act, within that, it allows tribal consultation to occur if there’s any federal funding involved in a project.
In this case, like an energy project, if it’s on U.S. Bureau of Land Management (or federal) surface lands or mineral areas — and if they’re getting even $1 of federal funding, for any type of project, and it’s considered a federal undertaking — developers have to abide by Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.0.
They have to consult with tribes.
(Note: A section of the National Historic Preservation Act grants tribal nations with religious or cultural connections to land the right to weigh in on proposed development to prevent the destruction of sacred cultural sites, historic and prehistoric resources and burials. The federal law is obligated to initiate consultation.)
And it’s not only the tribes within Wyoming that they need to consult with. They have to consult with every tribe that identifies that area as their territory, as their ancestral migratory territory. So, within Wyoming there are between 20 and 30 tribes that identify Wyoming as a territory.
By the Section 106 process, they have to consult with the state of Wyoming, the Bureau of Land Management or whoever is working with the federal undertaking.
President Biden’s pushing for this now. Tribal consultation has to be conducted.
CE: Sometimes, energy companies hire archaeologists to survey a project site for potential cultural resources. What role can traditional cultural specialists, or Northern Arapaho surveyors, offer to this process?
CC: It has a lot to do between academic versus traditional knowledge. What academic archaeologists do is they are trained to find specific sites and areas. And so they look and they document these things in a systematic way.
Whereas, if you’re an Indigenous person and you come from an area of traditional knowledge where you’re being taught by your elders to not only look and see, but also to feel and to absorb the surroundings around you.
When we take our traditional cultural specialists out, they’re trained not only on how to do the academic side of (surveying), but they’re also provided the traditional knowledge of understanding your instincts and understanding what you’re feeling out there. Because the feeling part of it is critical.
Archaeologists will not see or not identify as much as a person who has been trained with that traditional knowledge to go out there and really feel and see.
That’s part of the criteria for determining eligibility on the National Register of Historic Places, Criterion D, which is a feeling. It’s an actual legitimate way of identifying an area as an eligible historic property. We use that a lot.
CE: What consequences have you seen when project sites are not properly surveyed for cultural resources?
CC: A lot of times tribes really want is to be involved from the beginning, from the beginning stages of a (review).
I’d like to see our own tribal survey completed from the get-go. Put it in your budget for funding.
I’ve been really pushing that these past few years.
You need to include tribes from the beginning, because it avoids all these problems of having an archaeologist, who is not from the area or doesn’t know these features, to come in and determine, or not evaluate an area because they don’t know. So a lot of these sites are unevaluated. And a lot of them are prehistoric sites. And that’s just because they don’t know what’s going on there.
If you have a traditional cultural specialist come and coordinate with all these other tribes on many other projects … we would be able to help. It would be more efficient. Saying (for example), “Yes, this is an important area. Maybe you need to move that well pad over 200 feet to the right.”
So (the problems) are mitigated right on the ground.
It’s more efficient, and it causes less headaches at the end, when tribes are complaining after a project’s been almost completed, because they bring us in at the end and made these determinations without (tribal consultation). To me that’s where the problem lies, when we’re not given a chance to be involved, and to share knowledge.
For one area, like Converse County, the 20 different tribes have 20 different interpretations of that area. So that’s why it’s important to get as much as you can from each tribe, because they all share different knowledge. That’s why it’s government-to-government consultation. It’s not one story you can clump it into one. There are many stories that involve that area.
CE: Do you think tribal consultation will be reformed under the Biden administration and the leadership of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland?
CC: I’m very excited that Haaland is being considered to be the secretary of Interior. I really support it. I know a lot of people on our reservation support her and her nomination. I think it’s just a good representation of not only a minority, but also a woman. To go up and be the head of department. That is so important.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs would be under her, but you know at one time that was under the Department of War. So, there’s been a lot of change and progress that has been made since then, and I think she’s just another facet of change in progress and improvement towards, you know, including everybody into this government processes, this democratic process. It’s just leveling the playing field. I’m very excited about her stepping up to the plate.
CE: You mentioned something else at the very beginning about collecting interviews and oral history from elders. Can you tell me a little bit about how that relates to surveying?
CC: We do have our traditional cultural specialists who go out into the field to these site visits to monitor construction projects and just to be on the ground and we basically call them their eyes and ears.
So when they come back from those site visits, from those monitoring projects and they find something or they see something that needs to be brought up, we have an advisory board we have elder committees that we go to. And so we’ll tell them like, “This project’s in this area, this is what’s going on, this is what they found and we’re bringing it to you to present.”
So we’re able to give that information to our elders and then they’ll decide basically what steps we’re going to take next. And so we’re always trying to include them. At that time, if they know of any stories or if they know of something that happened there or personally they were involved in a project there (they will tell us).
Because there are a lot of elders, who before we had our Tribal Historic Preservation Office, they were out there doing the job. And so they have a lot of experience in that. We look to them a lot for information and to just have that evidence to say, “Yes, there is something important here.”
We want to work together, and we want to make sure we protect these places.
We’re not saying we’re against oil and gas or energy development. But as long as we’re protecting what’s out there that we know of, so our history is not erased basically off the face of the Earth. That is what our whole office is about, protecting those spaces.
