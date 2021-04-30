Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office wants to be involved in energy projects from the start

So when they come back from those site visits, from those monitoring projects and they find something or they see something that needs to be brought up, we have an advisory board we have elder committees that we go to. And so we’ll tell them like, “This project’s in this area, this is what’s going on, this is what they found and we’re bringing it to you to present.”

So we’re able to give that information to our elders and then they’ll decide basically what steps we’re going to take next. And so we’re always trying to include them. At that time, if they know of any stories or if they know of something that happened there or personally they were involved in a project there (they will tell us).

Because there are a lot of elders, who before we had our Tribal Historic Preservation Office, they were out there doing the job. And so they have a lot of experience in that. We look to them a lot for information and to just have that evidence to say, “Yes, there is something important here.”

We want to work together, and we want to make sure we protect these places.

We’re not saying we’re against oil and gas or energy development. But as long as we’re protecting what’s out there that we know of, so our history is not erased basically off the face of the Earth. That is what our whole office is about, protecting those spaces.

