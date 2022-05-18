Novel energy technologies at center of 'all-of-the-above' Wyoming energy strategy

Wyoming is pinning its hopes for the future on a new era of energy technologies — but is not giving up on the industries that sustain it today.

It’s been nearly two years since the Wyoming Energy Authority formed, and close to a year since it unveiled an “all-of-the-above” strategy that has proven popular among leaders across the state.

“When we started to talk about the strategy,” said Glen Murrell, the agency’s executive director, “we started to see that there was much more going on in the state than we ever realized. And a lot of the activity was in these emerging spaces.”

So the Energy Authority convened its first summit dedicated to the novel energy prospects Wyoming hopes to attract, including (but not limited to) clean hydrogen, advanced nuclear and carbon capture, utilization and storage. The event, held at the Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, drew a mix of elected officials, academics and representatives from state agencies, advocacy groups and industry.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday urged the sold-out crowd to avoid becoming too attached, or opposed, to any one technology and to instead keep their options wide open.

“There is absolutely a place in Wyoming for every energy source,” he said.

Gordon later told the Star-Tribune that reducing greenhouse gas emissions isn’t as simple as building renewables and getting rid of coal, especially given that transportation is currently the highest-emitting sector.

(Transportation contributed 27% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration, followed by 25% from electricity and 24% from industrial activities.)

“There’s a wide menu of choices, and we should just talk about them in a responsible way,” Gordon said. He and many other state leaders believe Wyoming’s energy reserves, industry expertise and transmission infrastructure position the state as a natural home for low-carbon technologies that can balance out the intermittency of renewables.

The state has dedicated most of its efforts on novel technologies to hydrogen, nuclear and carbon capture, Murrell said, “because those three have the biggest potential impact for Wyoming. There are other things that are certainly important, but we’re resource-limited, so we have to prioritize.”

All three were well-represented over the two days. They weren’t the only initiatives featured: Others included rare earth mining and the use of hydroelectric power to store energy.

But several speakers discussed opportunities and challenges for carbon storage. There was a presentation on wind-to-hydrogen, one on waste-to-hydrogen and another on hydrogen infrastructure. The CEO of TerraPower discussed the company’s plans for the advanced nuclear plant it has proposed to build in southwestern Wyoming.

“For every project that made the agenda,” Murrell said, “there are two or three that are in the works that we can’t talk about.”

He’s confident some of those projects will go public in time for the Energy Authority’s next summit.

