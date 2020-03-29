Now in Casper, Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute continues to vet and hone technologies

The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, or EORI, aims to propel energy technology and innovation forward for the benefit of oil producers and the state of Wyoming.
Though it’s considered one of UW’s Research Centers for Excellence, you’ll find the research hub in Casper, not Laramie. That’s a relatively recent development, spearheaded by Director Steven Carpenter.
The institute now occupies a wing of the Wyoming Technology Business Center on King Boulevard and sits adjacent to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and near the Wyoming Pipeline Authority. The relocation has strengthened the agency’s connection to energy entrepreneurs and technology developers, according to Carpenter.
EORI provides independent operators throughout the state with access to relevant research conducted by the institute’s robust staff of geologists, engineers and economists.
Carpenter said they work to pinpoint “broader problems” afflicting a significant portion of the industry. They then independently vet new technologies to boost the state’s oil production and maximize efficiency for secondary recovery. In other words, the institute tests technology to de-risk it for companies operating here.
“Our mission is to advance technology and get it into the hands of the operators,” Carpenter said. “What we do gets published in the public domain and gets shared for the benefit of all of Wyoming and our stakeholders.”
The latest
At the tail end of 2018, the EORI partnered with Merit Energy Company to test out methods for identifying stranded oil resources. The EORI and Merit Energy teamed up to piloted the study at two mature fields in the Bighorn Basin.
Even fields that have already produced several wells often hold residual oil. But over time, pressure lowers and production isn’t as robust. That leaves operators little choice but to plug and abandon or “shut in” a well due its lack of economic return.
Operators can potentially reach the remaining oil by injecting water into wells to increase pressure underground and push out more oil from proximate wells. But it’s often difficult to identify which injection wells are the most effective to use.
In a tracer study, Merit Energy injected chemically different, traceable substances into various injection wells. That way, when water came up from a producing well, they knew exactly where the water originated.
Merit Energy chipped in $43,000 to go toward project costs. EORI provided a $20,000 grant. The study yielded an additional 80 barrels and 150 MBO reserves for Merit Energy, with associated taxes flowing back to the state.
What to look for
The institute is now looking for Wyoming oil and gas operators willing to participate in a new study on paraffin problems. Paraffin is a waxy substance that can accumulate on equipment and slow down production.
EORI is searching for 15 wells to test out its Microbial Treatment Field Test Study.
The qualifying wells will be selected by May 1.
