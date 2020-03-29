Now in Casper, Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute continues to vet and hone technologies

The latest

At the tail end of 2018, the EORI partnered with Merit Energy Company to test out methods for identifying stranded oil resources. The EORI and Merit Energy teamed up to piloted the study at two mature fields in the Bighorn Basin.

Even fields that have already produced several wells often hold residual oil. But over time, pressure lowers and production isn’t as robust. That leaves operators little choice but to plug and abandon or “shut in” a well due its lack of economic return.

Operators can potentially reach the remaining oil by injecting water into wells to increase pressure underground and push out more oil from proximate wells. But it’s often difficult to identify which injection wells are the most effective to use.

In a tracer study, Merit Energy injected chemically different, traceable substances into various injection wells. That way, when water came up from a producing well, they knew exactly where the water originated.

Merit Energy chipped in $43,000 to go toward project costs. EORI provided a $20,000 grant. The study yielded an additional 80 barrels and 150 MBO reserves for Merit Energy, with associated taxes flowing back to the state.

What to look for