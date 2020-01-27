NTEC says it's on track to pay overdue taxes, citing new agreement with feds

The U.S. Department of Justice attorney responsible for the Jan. 16 motion declined to comment on the matter.

Even though the new coal operator agreed to bear the burden of Cloud Peak Energy’s past-due taxes, the federal government has not let the former owner off the hook, due to its status as the lease holder.

"Although NTEC is willing to pay (these) royalty amounts over time, the Debtors (Cloud Peak Energy) are liable to Interior for timely payment of the royalties, following coal production, as the lessee of the Assumed Federal Leases,” the agency stated in court documents.

The sale of Cloud Peak’s assets to the out-of-state company ushered in a wave of speculation from analysts last summer. Many were hoping to understand the motivations behind the ambitious acquisition, which made NTEC the third largest coal company in the nation. The purchase has been met with both optimism and criticism on the Navajo Nation, where the company currently owns a mine and coal-fired power plant. But NTEC has stood by its decision, asserting its benefits for both the Navajo Nation and the U.S.

"If NTEC had not assumed ownership of the mines, (Department of Interior) would only be left to attempt to reclaim the fees through the filing process," a spokeswoman for NTEC wrote in a statement. "NTEC’s agreement with (Department of Interior) assures that the fees will be paid regardless of the outcome of the court filing."

