Oil and gas activity rebounds 'moderately' in region, but still trails pre-pandemic levels, new survey shows

Still, churning a profit, especially in the Powder River Basin, at Tuesday's price can be challenging for operators in Wyoming.

Survey respondents predicted energy activity would likely see a boost in the short-term, with higher expectations reported than in previous 2020 surveys.

Within six months, firms on average predicted oil would land around $48 per barrel. In five years, the average prediction among respondents came out to $61 per barrel.

Peak demand

Many operators said in comments that a successful vaccination campaign against COVID-19 would be crucial to helping oil and gas sector recover.

“With a successful vaccine deployment, oil demand will recover through 2021 with full recovery and return to growth by mid-2022,” one company stated. Another noted: “We will have a quick turn-around in the economy once the vaccine is widely distributed.”

But the anticipated rise in renewable energy also figured into companies' projections.

“Renewable fuels and electric vehicles will impact peak global demand for oil,” one firm said. Another highlighted that the "momentum" behind renewable energy development would likely mean oil demand would peak "sooner rather than later."