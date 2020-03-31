Oil and gas commission gives tax break to Wyoming operators

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming welcomed the temporary relief.

"While we would much rather be in a climate that does not necessitate the changes implemented today by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, we appreciate the recognition of the unique circumstances in which we find ourselves and thank the Commissioners for assisting producers," Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the association, said in a statement. "The vast majority of producers in Wyoming are small businesses that contribute significantly to our communities. Any efforts to keep these operators in business is good for Wyoming."

But the Powder River Basin Resource Council, an organization representing landowners, quickly questioned the decision. Executive Director Jill Morrison said she was concerned the loss in funding would compromise outstanding reclamation projects, like plugging orphan wells. Moreover, the group is worried the burden of oil and gas cleanup projects could fall on taxpayers if the state continues to give operators financial breaks.