Oil and gas commission tweaks rules on oil and gas disposal wells

In contrast, the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group, urged the commission to do the opposite and strengthen its bonding requirements by requiring “full-cost bonding,” a rate established after an extensive cost estimate is conducted. The rate would be reevaluated and, if needed, adjusted annually for each well. The group worried blanket bonds would fall far short of covering the full costs of remediation.

The commission elected to maintain the individual well bond and blanket bond options as originally proposed. An individual well bond was set at $10 per foot of a well bore and adjusted every three years. The blanket bond, covering all of an operators disposal wells, was set at $100,000.

But the commission did acquiesce in part to an additional request made by the Petroleum Association to provide more flexibility to companies when it comes to bonding.

Owners can request an adjustment to the bonding rate on their commercial disposal wells from the commission supervisor, but only after hiring a contractor to prepare a cost estimate for plugging, abandoning and site remediation. The supervisor can then accept or reject the request.

Why the change?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}