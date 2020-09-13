Oil and gas firms in Wyoming received overwhelming majority of royalty rate reductions

And yet, several groups advocating for the protection of public lands have been critical of the federal help extended to oil and gas companies during the economic downturn and public health crisis.

The Western Values Project has been closely tracking the royalty cuts and lease suspensions offered to oil and gas companies operating on federal land in recent months and criticized the aid.

"Oil and gas corporations have been at the Trump administration's taxpayer-funded trough from the very beginning," said Jayson O'Neill, Western Values project director. "Between efforts to derail public land protections and the cooperative sage-grouse habitat plans to scoring major royalty rate cuts and lease suspensions that are crippling state and local budgets, taxpayers are paying a hefty price for this industry's bloated influence on this administration."

Alan Rogers is the communications director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council, a group advocating for a balance when it comes to drilling on public land Wyoming and conserving wildlife and the environment. Rogers said the group was not opposed to drilling on public land. But he is concerned that the federal relief from royalty reductions and lease suspensions is not trickling down or being properly reinvested into workers or local businesses in Wyoming.