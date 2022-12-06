Oil and gas industry joins second Wyoming lease sale lawsuit

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming and the Western Energy Alliance filed suit on Monday over delayed federal oil and gas lease sales, four days after the state of Wyoming challenged the same alleged oversteps by the Biden administration.

This is all three parties’ second attempt to force the current government to hold regular lease sales in states where lands have been nominated by producers, including Wyoming.

They argue that the Department of the Interior’s failure to do so violates the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920, which requires it to offer leases at least quarterly in every state “where eligible lands are available.”

Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said in a written statement that the “Mineral Leasing Act is clear: the Interior Secretary must hold at least quarterly lease sales in every state where there is interest, as reflected by nominations.”

Federal officials have disputed that interpretation, pointing to other factors, such as the time it takes to complete a thorough environmental review of every parcel, that complicate lands’ eligibility and availability.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming previously issued a narrow ruling that upheld the first canceled lease sale. He didn’t consider arguments pertaining to subsequent missed sales, because the state and industry groups filed their first lawsuits before those deadlines passed.

Wyoming’s sole lease sale under President Joe Biden took place in June. It offered 122 parcels, down from the 459 nominated by industry more than a year earlier, and leased about two-thirds, representing a little over half of the 120,000 acres opened for oil and gas development. The lease sale generated over $13 million, including upwards of $6 million for the state.

The Interior Department plans to hold its next round of onshore oil and gas lease sales during the first half of 2023.

Wyoming producers aren’t satisfied.

“The federal government owns more surface and minerals in Wyoming than every other owner combined,” Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a written statement.

“One lease sale a year does not cut it,” he added, “and unfortunately court intervention appears to be the only recourse in forcing the Biden Administration to respect rule of law.”

August’s Inflation Reduction Act, however, requires a certain share of nominated acres to be included in lease sales before renewable development can be authorized, potentially incentivizing the Interior Department to hold larger or more frequent lease sales. But it also raises production costs and directs a larger share of revenue to the federal government.

Next year’s lease sale will be the first to comply with the new standards. In Wyoming, where tensions over both fossil fuel and renewable energy development are high, the changes to the leasing program have been met with skepticism from all sides.