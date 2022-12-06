 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oil and gas industry joins second Wyoming lease sale lawsuit

True Drilling Rig No.38

True Drilling Rig No. 38 operates March 18 outside of Glenrock. The oil and gas industry has filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration over its policies on lease sales.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming and the Western Energy Alliance filed suit on Monday over delayed federal oil and gas lease sales, four days after the state of Wyoming challenged the same alleged oversteps by the Biden administration.

This is all three parties’ second attempt to force the current government to hold regular lease sales in states where lands have been nominated by producers, including Wyoming.

They argue that the Department of the Interior’s failure to do so violates the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920, which requires it to offer leases at least quarterly in every state “where eligible lands are available.”

President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual global summit on climate change, said new spending on clean energy initiatives has cemented his country's commitment to fighting global warming. "The United States government is putting our money where our mouth is," he said. Biden said the spending, part of broader economic legislation he signed into law this year, will ensure the U.S. hits its target for reducing emissions by 2030. "Thanks to the actions we've taken, I can stand here as President, United States of America and say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030," the president said. Biden said the U.S. is "racing forward to do our part to avert the climate hell that the UN Secretary General so passionately warned about earlier this week." He argued that "g ood climate policy is good economic policy," and called on all major emitting countries to "align their ambition" to the international goal of trying to limit future global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the White House. But even with these fresh efforts, America and the world have a long way to go to meet emissions targets that scientists hope will contain global warming. And the political will for more investment is shrinking. His attendance at the U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh is the first stop on an around-the-world trip that will also take him to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 summit meeting for leaders of the world's largest economies in Bali, Indonesia.

Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said in a written statement that the “Mineral Leasing Act is clear: the Interior Secretary must hold at least quarterly lease sales in every state where there is interest, as reflected by nominations.”

Federal officials have disputed that interpretation, pointing to other factors, such as the time it takes to complete a thorough environmental review of every parcel, that complicate lands’ eligibility and availability.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming previously issued a narrow ruling that upheld the first canceled lease sale. He didn’t consider arguments pertaining to subsequent missed sales, because the state and industry groups filed their first lawsuits before those deadlines passed.

Wyoming’s sole lease sale under President Joe Biden took place in June. It offered 122 parcels, down from the 459 nominated by industry more than a year earlier, and leased about two-thirds, representing a little over half of the 120,000 acres opened for oil and gas development. The lease sale generated over $13 million, including upwards of $6 million for the state.

The Interior Department plans to hold its next round of onshore oil and gas lease sales during the first half of 2023.

Wyoming producers aren’t satisfied.

“The federal government owns more surface and minerals in Wyoming than every other owner combined,” Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a written statement.

“One lease sale a year does not cut it,” he added, “and unfortunately court intervention appears to be the only recourse in forcing the Biden Administration to respect rule of law.”

August’s Inflation Reduction Act, however, requires a certain share of nominated acres to be included in lease sales before renewable development can be authorized, potentially incentivizing the Interior Department to hold larger or more frequent lease sales. But it also raises production costs and directs a larger share of revenue to the federal government.

Next year’s lease sale will be the first to comply with the new standards. In Wyoming, where tensions over both fossil fuel and renewable energy development are high, the changes to the leasing program have been met with skepticism from all sides.

