Oil and gas leasing pause faces new legal challenge

The department has said it will publish an interim report on its review of the leasing program by the end of the summer. It also confirmed that it would resume lease sales to comply with the preliminary injunction — as required by federal law.

“Interior will proceed with leasing consistent with the district court’s injunction during the appeal,” the department said in a statement. “In complying with the district court’s mandate, Interior will continue to exercise the authority and discretion provided under the law to conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the program’s many deficiencies.”

Following the preliminary injunction, the department can still decide how many leases it makes available at auction. The oil and gas industry expects upcoming sales to offer a small fraction of the leases sold before the pause.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each missed — or minimized — auction will be a bigger problem for industry than the last, said Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW).

“The lease moratorium is a slow burn,” Obermueller said. “It’s not really about immediate impacts. It’s about the pipeline for production. If you cut off the exploration, the ability to explore and the ability to lease and drill on public lands, you cut off that activity in the future.”