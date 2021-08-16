Oil and gas leasing pause faces new legal challenge

Two months after a judge blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas lease sales on federal lands, the moratorium faces another legal test.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Monday filed a new lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — the same court that issued the June preliminary injunction — challenging the leasing pause.
API and 11 industry co-plaintiffs argue in the lawsuit filed Monday that the federal government is obligated to hold quarterly onshore lease sales under the Mineral Leasing Act and ensure “expeditious development” of offshore resources under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.
“The law is clear: the department must hold lease sales and provide a justification for significant policy changes,” API Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Paul Afonso said in a statement. “They have yet to meet these requirements in the eight months since instituting a federal leasing pause, which continues to create uncertainty for U.S. natural gas and oil producers.”
Hours after the API statement came out, the Department of the Interior announced that it had appealed the June ruling, citing the need to complete its internal review and overhaul of the leasing program given the urgency of climate change and other program shortcomings.
The department has said it will publish an interim report on its review of the leasing program by the end of the summer. It also confirmed that it would resume lease sales to comply with the preliminary injunction — as required by federal law.
“Interior will proceed with leasing consistent with the district court’s injunction during the appeal,” the department said in a statement. “In complying with the district court’s mandate, Interior will continue to exercise the authority and discretion provided under the law to conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the program’s many deficiencies.”
Following the preliminary injunction, the department can still decide how many leases it makes available at auction. The oil and gas industry expects upcoming sales to offer a small fraction of the leases sold before the pause.
Each missed — or minimized — auction will be a bigger problem for industry than the last, said Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW).
“The lease moratorium is a slow burn,” Obermueller said. “It’s not really about immediate impacts. It’s about the pipeline for production. If you cut off the exploration, the ability to explore and the ability to lease and drill on public lands, you cut off that activity in the future.”
Uncertainty is another concern. The oil and gas industry has recovered more slowly in Wyoming than in other oil-producing states. According to Obermueller, that’s because drillers are hesitant to operate on the federal lands that make up nearly half of the state.
PAW is not involved in the API case. In March, the Wyoming industry group joined a different lawsuit, filed on Jan. 27 by the Western Energy Alliance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming — the same day President Joe Biden signed the executive order pausing new oil and gas leases on federal lands. They also pursued a preliminary injunction, but withdrew the filing following the June decision.
Like the API lawsuit, the Wyoming case alleges that the Biden administration violated the Mineral Leasing Act when it canceled its spring 2021 lease sales. More than 160,000 acres distributed across 426 parcels would have been up for auction in Wyoming that quarter.
Even amid the demand crash that the oil and gas industry experienced in 2020, Wyoming received $5.7 million in bonus lease sale bids last year, Gov. Mark Gordon said during a call with reporters on Monday. With this year’s sales canceled, the state has not earned any revenue from lease bids in 2021.
“I want to make clear that the leasing ban is having an impact on the economy and doing nothing to solve the environmental problems that they’re trying to address,” Gordon said.
In an effort to curtail gasoline prices, Biden called for international oil producers to increase production last week, frustrating industry domestically — and further eroding confidence in the future of drilling on federal lands — as U.S. producers await an update on the administration’s leasing plans.