Oil and gas leasing pause won't hurt Wyoming, report concludes

"We're glad to see anti-energy groups like the authors of this study confirm that 'oil and gas production on federal lands has played a significant role in Wyoming's economic development' even though the report purposely undercounts oil and gas related employment," Ryan McConnaughey, the Petroleum Association's communications director, wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order suspending new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal land came as part of a broader effort by his administration to address the causes of climate change.

A federal judge ruled in June that the order was an overreach of executive power and required the government to resume quarterly lease sales — but, to the industry’s dismay, did not dictate how many leases must be offered at those auctions.

The Biden administration is expected to publish a review of federal leasing that introduces program reforms by the end of the summer. The next federal lease sale will likely be held in September.

Federal lands make up a significant share of oil and gas leases in all five of the Intermountain West states — Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — analyzed in the report.