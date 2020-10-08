Oil and gas royalty relief program led to 'unknown benefits,' 'forgone revenues,' new report shows

Though the Petroleum Association of Wyoming did not comment directly on the GAO report, the association and companies with operations in Wyoming worked to follow and adapt to the new policy in a standardized way, including after the federal government decided to provide less aid to oil and gas than initially considered, according to Ryan McConnaughey, communications director at the association.

“PAW and companies in Wyoming were diligent in working within BLM’s instructions — even as they shifted in a manner less favorable to industry,” McConnaughey told the Star-Tribune in a written statement. “It is important to remember that March and April were chaotic for everyone involved, and the BLM was trying to work within existing regulations to provide relief. While we continue to believe that suspension of operations should have been granted for a full year, we are thankful for the relief provided based on BLM’s interpretation of the law.”

Nationwide, BLM field offices in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming saw applications for royalty relief on 1,689 leases. Of those leases, 581 received approval for royalty reductions, according to GAO’s findings.