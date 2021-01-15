Oil and gas rule change finalized in last days of Trump administration

Advocates for public land, conservation and taxpayers have been vocal opponents of the new rules.

“In its final days, the Trump administration is reopening loopholes that will allow oil and gas companies to skirt royalty payments owed to taxpayers," said Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director at the Center for Western Priorities. "The winners and losers from this rule are very clear — oil and gas companies will pocket money that is owed to taxpayers for drilling publicly-owned resources."

Back in 2016, the Obama administration modified the methods the Interior Department used to calculate mineral royalty rates to close what it identified as loopholes in the rules.

The 2016 valuation rule required royalty payments to be based on the market rate of extracted minerals. That means companies had to engage in “arms-length transactions” and could not sell off minerals to subsidiaries at cheaper prices to avoid higher royalties.

The Obama administration buffed up the royalties policy in an effort to halt the practice of skirting higher royalty payments. It required companies to pay mineral taxes at full market value. The new rule went into effect Jan. 1, 2017.