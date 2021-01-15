Oil and gas rule change finalized in last days of Trump administration

The Trump administration finalized new rules on mineral royalty collection to relieve industry of regulatory burdens and promote domestic energy development.
The amendments change how oil and gas companies calculate royalty payments for minerals extracted from public land.
The new guidelines reverse the valuation rule put in place by the Obama administration in 2016, which sought to close “loopholes” in mineral royalty policies and increase the financial returns on federal land use.
The Trump administration's rewrite of the rules overhauls the Obama-era valuation rule in an effort to provide greater clarity in the collection of royalty payments, relieving companies of the requirement to sell minerals in “arms-length transactions,” according to the federal agency's reasoning. The 2016 valuation rule mandated companies pay market value price on royalties after extracting minerals on federal and tribal land.
It's a change that the National Mining Association and the American Petroleum Institute have long lobbied for.
The modifications to mineral royalty policies effectively reinstate most of the valuation practices in place before 2016, albeit with some minor tweaks.
Adopting the proposed changes will result in an estimated $28.9 million net loss in annual royalty collections, according to the Interior Department. Yet federal regulators also assert the Trump administration’s rules could help boost energy production, thereby offsetting these predicted losses.
Advocates for public land, conservation and taxpayers have been vocal opponents of the new rules.
“In its final days, the Trump administration is reopening loopholes that will allow oil and gas companies to skirt royalty payments owed to taxpayers," said Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director at the Center for Western Priorities. "The winners and losers from this rule are very clear — oil and gas companies will pocket money that is owed to taxpayers for drilling publicly-owned resources."
Back in 2016, the Obama administration modified the methods the Interior Department used to calculate mineral royalty rates to close what it identified as loopholes in the rules.
The 2016 valuation rule required royalty payments to be based on the market rate of extracted minerals. That means companies had to engage in “arms-length transactions” and could not sell off minerals to subsidiaries at cheaper prices to avoid higher royalties.
The Obama administration buffed up the royalties policy in an effort to halt the practice of skirting higher royalty payments. It required companies to pay mineral taxes at full market value. The new rule went into effect Jan. 1, 2017.
At the time, the Interior Department estimated the change would bring in between $71.9 million and $84.9 million in additional royalties each year to the government.
But the modified royalty system came under criticism from energy companies.
According to mineral operators, the 2016 valuation rule restricted economic development and created “substantial and unnecessary burdens.”
Complying with the new valuation rule would require companies to dish out more cash for extracted minerals in addition to paying for the implementation of new software and personnel to retroactively calculate past royalty payments, industry said in a lawsuit.
So in 2017, the Trump administration took over and promulgated rules to repeal the 2016 valuation rule, giving energy companies mining for coal or drilling for oil and gas on federal land a financial and regulatory break.
Though the rule has been finalized, a great deal of uncertainty overshadows oil and gas exploration and development on federal land. Incoming President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to fight climate change and wean the nation off fossil fuels, potentially by restricting drilling on federal land.
Upon publication in the Federal Register, the rule will take effect in 30 days.
