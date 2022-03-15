Oil prices fall nearly 20% in a week. What will that mean for consumers?

Oil prices have eased since their near-record spike a week ago.

U.S. benchmark WTI crude dipped briefly to $99.76 per barrel on Monday, a $30 drop from last Monday's peak and its first time falling below $100 per barrel since March 1.

The WTI price averaged about $102 on Monday, the lowest daily average this month. The price remained below $100 again on Tuesday, though it's still up close to $40 over this time last year.

International benchmark Brent crude, which has traded a few dollars higher, experienced a nearly identical drop through Monday, bottoming out just above $103.

Falling oil prices could bring some relief at the gas pump. What companies pay for oil is typically the biggest driver of what consumers pay for gasoline.

Shifts in the oil market take longer to affect the cost of gasoline. Still as oil prices started to fall, gasoline’s upward march slowed. Wyoming’s average gas price rose by less than a cent — from $4.020 to $4.027 — on Monday, according to AAA. That's a big drop from the 28-cent increase in the last week and the 66-cent increase in the last month.

Oil prices soared largely because of increased risk, not actual disruption. Economists predicted that they would settle eventually — likely, for the duration of the Russia-Ukraine war, at a higher price than before.

This week’s downward trend, which comes amid reports that some of oil cartel OPEC's member countries may be willing to boost production to help bring down prices, could indicate that the market is starting to stabilize.

The durability of those lower prices depends on a number of sensitive factors, including what other oil-producing countries do, how Russia proceeds in Ukraine and whether Western sanctions on Russia change.

