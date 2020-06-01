Oil refinery HollyFrontier announces transition to renewable diesel, workforce reductions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A major petroleum refinery in Cheyenne announced Monday it plans to transition to renewable diesel production and reduce its workforce to meet changing demand for lower carbon fuels.

The conversion will result in a reduction of 200 employees over several months, according to a statement from the HollyFrontier Corp.

With this overhaul, the company hopes to produce over 200 million gallons of renewable diesel every year, with the Cheyenne refinery producing nearly half that amount and employing 80 workers.

The Cheyenne facility has functioned as a petroleum refinery for 86 years, according to the company.

HollyFrontier will also invest as much as $750 million in its renewable diesel operations. The alternative fuel is derived from non-fossil fuel sources, such as animal fats and vegetable oil feedstocks. Along with producing less emissions, renewable diesel has a comparable chemical composition and performance to petroleum diesel.

Production of renewable diesel has increased over the past decade, as several states have implemented lower carbon fuel standards, according to the Energy Information Administration.