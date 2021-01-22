Oil spills in Wyoming decline in 2020, but problems persist

The decline in spills of oil, produced or fresh water and other materials last year in the state could also be attributable in part to a drop in drilling activity. Tough market conditions and the pandemic caused many operators to shut in wells and wait for prices to recover.

As a result, operators produced roughly 81 million barrels of oil last year in the state, according to initial data from the state's oil and gas commission. In comparison, oil production in 2019 totaled around 102 million barrels.

Wyoming regulators require operators to either record or self-report all spills. However, the exact steps operators must take vary depending on the severity of the spill. If a spill is uncontained, the state requires operators to contact the commission by the next business day.

Spills that are contained but exceed 10 barrels must be verbally reported to the commission within one business day. Commissioners require a written report if spills produce one to 10 barrels of fluid. Operators in Wyoming are also required to keep records of spills of less than one barrel, which the commission can request to review at any time.