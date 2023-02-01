On competitiveness with renewables, Dry Fork Station stands alone, report finds

There’s only one U.S. coal plant that’s cheaper to continue operating than to replace with wind or solar. And it’s located in Wyoming.

Gillette’s Dry Fork Station, completed in 2011, ranks among the newest, and cleanest, coal plants in the country. It’s the last of its kind that can still compete — cost-wise — with renewables, according to a report released this week by climate policy think tank Energy Innovation.

But even electricity from Dry Fork costs just $0.32 per megawatt less than nearby wind farms, the report found.

In terms of competitiveness, “it’s barely scraping by,” Michelle Solomon, a co-author and policy analyst at Energy Innovation, told Inside Climate News.

The report determined that more than 99% of U.S. coal plants are “more expensive to run than to replace with new renewable wind or solar energy,” and that 97% could be cost-effectively replaced with renewables within about 30 miles of the facility.

It “certainly challenges the narrative that coal is here to stay,” Solomon told the Guardian.

“A similar plant built today,” the report noted, “would include capital costs and would not be competitive with new renewables.”

Basin Electric Power Cooperative, the member-owned electricity provider that operates Dry Fork along with Wyoming’s Laramie River Station, declined to comment on the merits of the report.

But Andy Buntrock, vice president of strategic planning and communications, said in an emailed statement that Dry Fork “is part of our all-of-the-above energy strategy that ensures affordable, reliable, and responsible power to our members.”

He noted that the neighboring Dry Fork Mine helps to keep prices stable and low.

The plant also houses two research initiatives that “strive to further carbon capture technology,” Buntrock added. The Wyoming Integrated Test Center enables carbon capture developers to conduct tests using real flue gas, while the CarbonSAFE project is advancing the state’s ability to store that carbon underground.

Dry Fork Station and Laramie River Station don’t have set retirement dates. Basin Electric is eyeing expanded carbon capture at Dry Fork, the cooperative previously told the Star-Tribune. But it’s exempt from the 2020 state law directing Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy to pursue carbon capture at some of their coal plants.

(Another bill that would tighten existing carbon capture requirements is currently winding its way through the state legislature.)

State officials hope retrofitting Dry Fork and other facilities with the technology will extend the plants’ life. Opponents, meanwhile, argue that doing so will raise electricity too much for the plants to remain competitive.

Even the utilities studying its feasibility — in compliance with state law — are unsure.

“When that becomes really economical for customers, we’re fully supportive,” Kyra Coyle, Black Hills Energy’s director of regulatory and finance, told the Wyoming Public Service Commission in October. “We feel like we’re not quite there yet.”