One worker injured in pipeline accident near Douglas

An oilfield accident near Douglas on Thursday injured one worker, according to Converse County Emergency Management.

The worker was transferred by Life Flight to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, according to Russ Dalgarn, coordinator of Converse County Emergency Management.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. about nine miles off of Highway 93. A male worker was injured in what the Converse County Sheriff's Office called a "pipeline incident."

No updates on the condition of the worker were available.

The accident comes just weeks after three workers suffered severe burns when multiple explosions occurred at an oilfield compressor station west of Carpenter.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.