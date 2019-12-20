One worker injured in pipeline accident near Douglas

An oilfield accident near Douglas on Thursday injured one worker, according to Converse County Emergency Management.
The worker was transferred by Life Flight to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, according to Russ Dalgarn, coordinator of Converse County Emergency Management.
The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. about nine miles off of Highway 93. A male worker was injured in what the Converse County Sheriff's Office called a "pipeline incident."
No updates on the condition of the worker were available.
The accident comes just weeks after three workers suffered severe burns when multiple explosions occurred at an oilfield compressor station west of Carpenter.