Orion Mine Finance announced as buyer in billion-dollar Occidental land deal

The state of Wyoming was considered to be one of the top bidders in the deal, making it to the final round of bidders for the land. Despite learning they would not be the winning bidder several weeks ago, the state has yet to release any details of its offer, in case the deal with Orion should fall through.

The state's bid, however, appears to have fallen well-short.

“We felt the purchase would have been a good investment at the bid we submitted,” Treasurer Curt Meier said. “However, we believe our existing investment opportunities will also serve the needs of the state and its constituents. Exceeding our target bid was a risk we were not willing to take.”

Gordon expressed his disappointment in a written statement Wednesday.

“I thank Occidental Petroleum for the forthright way they communicated,” Governor Gordon said.