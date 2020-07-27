Orphan well cleanup program could create jobs, new report finds

The financial shortfall on reclamation funds has become only more of a problem during the shale era as firms use hydraulic fracturing. They are often drilling deeper, creating long horizontal links and contending with higher subsurface pressures. The technique can make reclamation work more expensive, he said.

In Wyoming, blanket and idle well bonds exist as forms of financial assurances for the state in case a company goes bankrupt or walks away from a project. Additionally, if a well is considered idle — shut-in and not producing, injecting or disposing — an operator is eventually required to pay into an idle well bond ($10 per foot of well bore). The bond fund protects the state from footing cleanup costs of wells down the road.

For its part, Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission holds about $159 million in idle well bonds. But it still needs to clean up nearly 2,550 wells identified as orphaned, according to the commission‘s database.

Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission finished remediating 87 wells in June, bringing the total number of wells removed from the orphan well list this year to 294, according to supervisor reports provided by the agency.