Ousted Blackjewel CEO Hoops seeks more than $20 million

Thirty-two Blackjewel employees who filed complaints with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Labor Standards Division were still owed well over half the money they’d requested as of Dec. 9, according to official testimony to a legislative committee. Those 32 employees are just a fraction of those owed money, however. Statutorily, the Labor Standards Division could only investigate and make claims for those employees who filed complaints with the office, officials said. Blackjewel had over 500 employees in Wyoming and most if not all were likely shorted on wages and benefits, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Anecdotal evidence from Campbell County suggests many workers did not file claims because they feared retaliation, Labor Standards deputy administrator Kelly Rosebery told lawmakers in December. As miners waited to see if they’d get called back to work, many feared those who acted against the company wouldn’t get the call, she said.

The state paid more than $1 million in unemployment insurance benefits to workers waiting to go back to work, and close to $30,000 more under various programs to help the workers.