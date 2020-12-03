Owner of Decker coal mine files for bankruptcy, reduces workforce

The owner of the Decker coal mine filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday night and announced it would substantially reduce its workforce at its facility in Montana.

The Decker coal mine is located in Big Horn County just north of Wyoming’s border. Many of the employees live in Sheridan and commute the short distance to the coal field.

The operator, Lighthouse Resources Inc., filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The company plans to continue reduced operations at the Decker mine.

“In light of the challenging market conditions and other impacts on our business from COVID-19, we have been required to reduce costs and reorganize our business resulting in the reduction of our workforce in Montana," Everett King, Lighthouse’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this impact on individuals, families, and communities. A court-supervised reorganization process is necessary for Lighthouse and its stakeholders and we have no alternative.”