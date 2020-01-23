Owner of three coal mines already behind on federal, county mineral taxes

A dispute over unpaid taxes continues to weigh on the new owner of three Powder River Basin mines.
The newest operator in the basin, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, owes the federal government over $10 million in unpaid taxes accrued from mining coal at the Antelope, Cordero Rojo and Spring Creek mines in September and October, according to a motion filed in bankruptcy court by the U.S. Interior Department this month.
Coal companies must make production royalty payments to the government for all minerals extracted from public land. For strip mining, royalty payments are typically 12.5 percent of coal’s value. According to federal law, royalty payments are due by the last day of the month following the month the coal is mined. Approximately half of all federal mineral royalty funds flow back to Wyoming’s coffers.
But NTEC has fallen behind on its payments.
In October, NTEC assumed ownership of the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and the Spring Creek mine in Montana from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy. As part of the sale agreement, NTEC agreed to fork over funds for any royalties accumulated since the May 10 bankruptcy filing “through an installment payment plan.”
NTEC started chipping away at the defaulted taxes, releasing just shy of $170,000 to the Office of Natural Resources Revenue on Dec. 30, according to court documents.
But because the Mining Leasing Act of 1920 does not permit companies to pay royalty taxes in installments as NTEC proposed, the government is holding the small payment in escrow and not applying it to the amount due, at least until an agreement between the parties is reached.
NTEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Though the coal operator agreed to bear the burden of Cloud Peak Energy’s past-due taxes, the Interior Department has not let the former owner off the hook.
“Although NTEC is willing to pay theses royalty amounts over time, the Debtors (Cloud Peak Energy) are liable to Interior for timely payment of the royalties, following coal production, as the lessee of the Assumed Federal Leases,” the agency stated in court documents.
The Navajo Nation-based firm has yet to obtain the leases for the mines. Before the government can transfer leases to a new owner, all past-due royalty payments need to be settled. The tax hiccup could become a headache for both the new owner and Wyoming taxpayers alike.
You have free articles remaining.
“(The unpaid royalties) could be a block to NTEC from getting the leases and officially taking over the mines here in Wyoming,” said Shannon Anderson, an attorney with Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group. “Until they get the leases, they can’t get the permits.”
Cloud Peak Energy still holds the permits for the three mines and is therefore responsible for future cleanup obligations. And NTEC will continue to operate as a temporary contract miner in both Wyoming and Montana until it pays up.
But for Anderson, the unpaid federal taxes could have troubling consequences for Wyoming residents.
“Approximately half of all the royalties from federal minerals developed within the state of Wyoming come back to Wyoming,” she said. “It is just an incredibly important source of revenue for Wyoming, and especially our school system. Every dollar that we don’t get back here in Wyoming is another dollar that doesn’t go to schools.
“We just can’t afford to lose revenue that we are entitled to,” she added.
County taxes unpaid too
It’s not just the federal government waiting on taxes from NTEC.
Campbell County is also missing out on $9.8 million in late ad valorem, or production, taxes for coal extracted at the Antelope mine, according to the county’s property database.
NTEC and the county have been in discussions to work out a a payment plan, but nothing has been finalized, according to Carol Seeger, Campbell County’s administrative director.
Wyoming’s 23 counties charge coal, oil and gas companies for the minerals they extract. But delinquency has become somewhat of a new normal, particularly in Wyoming’s coal country, recent data compiled by Wyoming’s Legislative Service Office found.
In the last 10 years, the amount of ad valorem tax delinquencies increased over 1,700 percent in the state — rising from just over $2 million in 2009 to $39.2 million this year. Missed payments have forced local governments to contend with more and more unexpected budget shortfalls.
Wyoming lawmakers are considering a draft bill that would require coal companies to pay production taxes every single month as opposed to every 18 months. The Legislature plans to discuss the issue again at a committee meeting on Jan. 30.
Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry at @camillereports