Peabody Energy lays off 50 temporary workers at Wyoming coal mine

The nation's largest coal company laid off 50 temporary workers Thursday at a coal mine in Wyoming, according to owner Peabody Energy.
Located in Campbell County near Wright, the North Antelope Rochelle mine employees 1,242 workers, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Mining Safety and Health Administration.
But the mine has not been producing coal at the levels it once did. It pumped out 21.4 million tons of coal during last year’s final quarter, over 13 percent less than in 2018.
"We routinely match staffing levels with production needs and the reduction in temporary workers is consistent with that approach," Charlene Murdock, a spokeswoman for the company, told the Star-Tribune in a statement.
Temporary workers are typically sourced through a local agency by the mining company to augment the existing workforce. The temp agency pays the workers, not the mining company.
Supervisor of the Workforce Services Center in Gillette Rick Mansheim said Peabody Energy had not notified him of any layoffs.
The announcement comes in the wake of the Federal Trade Commission's decision to block the proposed joint venture between Peabody Energy and Arch Coal, the two biggest coal companies in the country.
The pair of coal operators control two-thirds of the southern Powder River Basin’s coal reserves, making them the leading players in the basin, according to the FTC.
Peabody Energy and Arch Coal announced plans to combine operations in June, a proposal that would bring North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder under one roof. The joint venture would also include the nearby Caballo, Rawhide and Coal Creek mines. If approved, the deal would allow the company to control production, curb competition and cut costs, according to several analysts.
The Powder River Basin has been hit hard in recent months by declining demand for coal nationwide. Coal customers such as utilities have accelerated their transition to cheaper natural gas and renewables as energy sources for electrical generation.
Peabody Energy's stocks have tumbled in recent weeks, settling at $4.91 on Thursday, down 84 percent from a year ago. Moody's Investment Service predicts U.S. coal production will tumble 15 to 20 percent this year due to significant contractions in demand.
