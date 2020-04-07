Peabody Energy reduces workforce at three Powder River Basin mines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More layoffs are occurring in Wyoming's coal country, with the state's largest mining company reducing its workforce for the second month in a row at its Powder River Basin mines.

Peabody Energy laid off three of its employees at the North Antelope Rochelle mine, in addition to letting go of 10 temporary workers at the Rawhide and Caballo mines, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of a reduction of 50 temporary workers from the North Antelope Rochelle mine in March. Buckskin coal mine, owned by Kiewit Corp., also laid off 60 miners last month.

"We routinely match staffing levels with production needs and this action is consistent with that approach," company spokeswoman Charlene Murdock said in a statement.

The three mines employed a total of 1,516 miners during final quarter of 2019, according to the U.S. Mining Safety and Health Administration. Temporary workers are typically sourced through a local agency by the mining company to augment the existing workforce, but they are not considered employees. The temp agency pays the workers, not the mining company.