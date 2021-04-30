Peabody loses $77 million in Q1; PRB mines 'extremely strong' in quarter

GILLETTE -- Despite losing more than $77 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a prolonged COVID-19 hangover affecting U.S. thermal coal, Peabody Energy Corp.’s Powder River Basin mines were a bright spot for the company.

The company’s three PRB mines saw production down about 11% from the first quarter of 2020, but reduced their costs to realize a profit of about $1.45 per ton on 21 million tons shipped, according to Peabody’s 2021 first quarter earnings results released Thursday.

“Clearly, the company has an extremely strong U.S. thermal business with the lowest costs and best assets in the Powder River Basin,” said Peabody Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow in a Thursday earnings call.

Considering production was down overall compared to a year ago and revenues down 35 cents per ton, stringent cost-saving measures brought the PRB’s cost per ton down significantly, from $10.28 to $9.56.

While production continues to be affected by retiring coal-fired generation and lower stockpiles at power plants, the PRB mines showed “outstanding performance” in the quarter, Kellow said.