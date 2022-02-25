Permanent sage grouse farming bill clears Senate

The Senate voted Friday to lift the sunset date on Wyoming’s sage grouse farming program, a conservation experiment set to expire at the end of this year.

Perhaps the session’s most hotly debated wildlife bill, Senate File 61 passed each vote by a wide margin, despite being challenged repeatedly by lawmakers.

An amendment that would’ve limited the extension to 10 years, proposed ahead of the third reading by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Albany County, failed. The bill passed the Senate with a final vote of 26-4.

Conservation of the near-threatened greater sage grouse has been a significant concern for Wyoming, and particularly for the energy sector, since the bird was nearly added to the endangered species list in 2015. Backers of Senate File 61 hope the success of the farming program can ensure that sage grouse stays off the endangered species list.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Natrona County, emphasized the economic risks of listing the species during discussion of Rothfuss’s amendment. He and other advocates of the bill also argued that the success of Wyoming’s only licensed sage grouse farm could strengthen the state’s existing conservation efforts, and that the oversight of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will ensure that grouse farming is done responsibly.

“This is not the complete answer,” Perkins said. “If nothing else, we’re going to learn a ton about the greater sage grouse in this that can aid us as we move forward.”

But opponents of the bill say captive breeding is necessary only when a species is near extinction, and that sage grouse aren’t there yet. And they worry farming will introduce new risks to wild sage grouse populations, including disease and loss of genetic diversity, while diverting attention away from the only major threat to the species: habitat loss.

“It’s about the habitat,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Fremont County, told the Senate on Friday. “So somehow to think that we can take and allow the habitat decline because we’ve got this tool in our back pocket, that we can repopulate — that’s missing the point.”

Some lawmakers questioned, too, whether the amendment was in fact an attempt to undermine the bill. Rothfuss quickly dismissed the idea.

“A 10-year sunset is not gutting a program,” he said. “A 10-year sunset is, ‘Hey, let’s let a future Legislature take a look at this and ensure that they have an opportunity to do so.’”

If the amendment passed, Rothfuss added, he would vote for the bill. If it didn’t, he wouldn’t feel comfortable supporting it.

Rothfuss and Case were joined in opposition to Senate File 61 by Sens. Mike Gierau, D-Teton County, and Tim Salazar, R-Fremont County.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.

