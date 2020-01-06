Permit dispute with Navajo Nation-based coal firm unresolved as deadline approaches

“We’re still very aware of the situation and just want everyone to be cognizant that until the waiver of sovereign immunity is granted, there are major outstanding issues with compliance and environmental regulations,” she added.

NTEC, a newcomer to the Powder River Basin, continues to operate Wyoming’s Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines as a contract miner, according to a spokesman for Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. NTEC successfully obtained a license to mine from Wyoming regulators. But formal permit transfers have also not been finalized in the Equality State. As the permit holder, former owner Cloud Peak Energy remains on the hook for the all the cleanup liabilities tied to the mines.

NTEC agreed to purchase the coal mines outside the Navajo Nation this August for a $15.7 million cash payment, in addition to a $40 million second lien promissory note and payment of royalties for coal produced over the next five years, according to the sales agreement with Cloud Peak Energy. NTEC also assumed $94 million in pre- and post-petition taxes.