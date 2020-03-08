Pipeline company seeks action against bankrupt methane company

BUFFALO (WNE) — Fort Union Gas Gathering Co. requested legal clearance to take action against bankrupt local coal-bed methane company US Realm Powder River in a Feb. 28 petition with the Wyoming Bankruptcy Court.

Specifically, Fort Union sought permission to exercise its rights under a gathering agreement with US Realm, including the suspension of further services and termination of the agreement.

Essentially, if US Realm doesn’t pay up, Fort Union wants to have the ability to turn off access to its pipelines. No access to pipelines means no access to markets, effectively eliminating any hope that US Realm will restructure as a profitable operation.

Bankruptcy law prevents any of a business' creditors from taking action against it while it is in the process of restructuring. US Realm's initial 120-day exclusivity period for that process was due to expire at the end of February, but on Feb. 26, the company filed for a three-month extension, through May 28.

Fort Union's Feb. 28 petition claims that over the four months since US Realm, formerly known as Moriah Powder River, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company has failed to pay for its natural gas treatment and gathering services, amassing an additional debt of more than $2.8 million.

