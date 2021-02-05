Powder River Basin coal mine ceases operations, asks court to reject pension and health care obligations

Lighthouse Resources declined to comment for this story. But in court documents, attorneys for the company defended its attempts to work with the union on finding a new deal.

"Debtors (Lighthouse Resources) have and continue to negotiate with the (the union)," the company told the court in a Jan. 29 filing. "The Debtors’ proposal is not merely a 'take-it or leave-it' rejection of the 2012 CBA (collective bargaining agreement) or a 'wish list' of changes. The proposed modifications of the CBA are needed to ensure the viability of the proposed Reclamation Trust."

In other words, the company needs to divert funds originally dedicated to workers' benefits to the mine cleanup fund instead.

"It's just unfortunate that you're pitting workers against reclamation," said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. "The company should be able to do both and fund both. They made commitments to do both."

Meanwhile, exactly how or when the 12,000-acre surface mine will be cleaned up in Montana remains an open question. It's unclear if the company will hire back former workers to complete reclamation either.