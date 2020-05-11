You are the owner of this article.
Powder River Basin coal mine furloughs nearly 100 workers
breaking top story

Powder River Basin coal mine furloughs nearly 100 workers

Coal layoffs

A coal train idles in front of the Decker coal mine near the Wyoming-Montana border. The company furloughed 98 miners until May 26, citing tough market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 MATTHEW BROWN | AP

Another Powder River Basin coal mine has reduced its workforce in response to weak market conditions for coal during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Decker Coal Company furloughed 98 miners Friday, sending them home until May 26, according to a company statement. The Decker coal mine is located in Big Horn County in southern Montana just north of Wyoming's border. Many of the employees live in Sheridan and commute the 16 miles to the coalfield. 

“We are sorry for our dedicated workers, their families and the community who are directly affected,” Leonard Wolff, the general manager at Decker Coal Company, said in a statement. "We look forward to resuming contracted deliveries as soon as possible."

Decker coal mine's domestic customers stopped accepting coal shipments recently because of the downturn in demand for the commodity, the company told the Star-Tribune. The owners reported no "health-related issues" at the mine and plan to bring back the 98 furloughed workers in about two weeks.

The mine produced over 1 million tons of coal and employed 164 workers during the first quarter of this year, according to U.S. Mining Safety and Health Administration data.

Friday's workforce cuts came on the heels of mass layoffs throughout the Powder River Basin. Nearly 400 miners have been laid off in the basin since the coronavirus reached Wyoming and Montana. Navajo Transitional Energy Company laid off 73 miners at the neighboring Spring Creek Mine in April.  

This story will be updated.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

