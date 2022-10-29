Power deregulation bill falters over worries about risk

At least one of the draft bills intended to loosen regulations for industrial electricity consumers won’t make it to Wyoming’s legislative session early next year.

The bill would’ve allowed state and county officials to create “industrial power zones” by exempting some parcels of state land from existing regulations, which currently require companies to buy their electricity from regulated utilities. If successful, it would've given companies more options for purchasing power.

Its goal, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said during a joint Minerals Committee meeting on Thursday, is “to provide an opportunity of, effectively, an island that can have exceptions to the regulated utility structure to address specific interests.”

Cryptocurrency mining — an energy-intensive industry reliant on cheap power — is one such interest. Rothfuss believes many other industries would also benefit from targeted deregulation.

“We know that in Wyoming there is no ability to produce power by one company and sell it to another company without having to go through the (Public Service Commission),” he said. “That is wildly limiting.”

But a number of state agencies and utilities raised concerns about the legislation — including its possible ramifications for households and other small-scale customers.

“I think there’s a limit to how much you can isolate the risk that these particular arrangements could pose for the regulated or retail customers within the state of Wyoming,” Anthony Ornelas, interim administrator of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, told the committee.

“If some of our larger utilities decide to take on some potential new resources to serve these unregulated loads, and then they don’t turn out as they plan, there’s a fairly significant risk of stranded assets,” he said.

The worry, according to Ornelas, is that costs will go up for ratepayers left on the hook.

Rothfuss — and other supporters of the bill, including potential buyers of the power it would deregulate — pushed back against that idea.

“I’m not surprised that the regulated utilities don’t like this legislation. That’s fair. It’s fair of them not to like this bill. But at the end of the day ... we have large power demands and we don’t have a system that is readily adapted to those demands,” Rothfuss said.

By the close of public comment on Thursday, however, Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was still unsatisfied, as was the majority of the committee.

“There’s not too many bills that we’ve spent more time on — more committee time, more time with all of our suppliers, and everything — to discuss this, to try to make it into a bill that everybody could agree on, and we still aren’t there,” Anderson said.

The bill narrowly failed to advance. Six lawmakers voted in favor. Seven were opposed.