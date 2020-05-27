Power Wyoming to respond to big revenue losses from oil, gas and coal downturn

Power Wyoming's initial goal was to study the whims of the volatile energy sector and identify the economic blows the state might withstand down the road. That was a daunting undertaking even before the pandemic hit.

Some lawmakers and economists have long been pointing to the decline in coal demand and forthcoming power plants retirements as signs that Wyoming's revenue picture could be vulnerable. But in an effort to adjust to the structural declines in the coal sector, the state gradually shifted to rely more and more on revenue from oil production. That is, until the latest bust this spring.

The key to recovering from the current public health and fiscal crisis will be implementing several solutions — which could include budget cuts, tax increases or new revenue streams, several lawmakers said Tuesday.

Ultimately, the Legislative Service Office noted the limitations inherent in the new revenue projections too. Richards cited the unprecedented challenges of even making predictions due to “significantly limited data points" and “numerous unknowable factors."