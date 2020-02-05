PRB coal industry takes hit with steep drops in production, federal data shows

“When the customers go away, well the production goes away,” Deti noted. “I believe it’s just natural. We’re seeing a decline and it was a tough production year.

“There is no doubt, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone, that production is down this year,” he added.

What’s more, the two mines’ current workforce is also a far cry from former employment levels during Blackjewel’s tenure as the mines’ operator. Mining Safety and Health Administration data shows that the new owner of the mines, Eagle Specialty Material, is employing 419 workers — almost one-third less than this time last year.

Down in the southern reaches of the basin, a proposed joint venture between coal companies Peabody Energy and Arch Coal also has miners holding their breath.

If approved by the federal government, the deal could bring the nation’s two biggest mines — North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder — under one roof. The joint venture would allow the company to control production, curb competition and cut costs, according to several analysts. The pair of mines produced almost 39 million tons of coal during the fourth quarter.