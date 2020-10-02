President declares national emergency to support domestic production of 35 critical minerals

The Trump administration selected 35 minerals it considered “vulnerable to disruption" and “an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for our economy or our national security.”

In 2018, the Department of Interior had deemed this list of minerals "critical" to the U.S. economy and security. Companies operating in the U.S. continue to import a majority of the identified minerals from what the Trump administration considered foreign adversaries.

Wednesday's executive order draws up a series of deadlines for several federal agencies to file reports investigating the country's "undue reliance" on these minerals. After that, the president may consider instituting tariffs or quotas on certain goods as he sees fit.

The order also "begins the process for the Department of Interior to develop a program to use its authorities under the Defense Production Act to fund mineral processing that protects our national security."