President declares national emergency to support domestic production of 35 critical minerals

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency by executive order on Wednesday, asserting the country's dependence on other nations for supply of dozens of minerals posed an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to national security and the economy. The executive order takes measures to boost domestic production and strengthen supply chains of 35 critical minerals, including uranium, vanadium and rare earth elements.
Wyoming leads the country in the extraction of several of these critical minerals. But domestic suppliers of these minerals have been hit hard by declining demand, as companies here have turned to state-run producers abroad, displacing demand for U.S. production of the commodity.
In the eyes of the president and Wyoming's mining sector, this trade dependency has come at a cost. Importing the bulk of the country's minerals has made domestic supply chains vulnerable to disruption, according to the order.
Gov. Mark Gordon threw his full support behind the measure.
"As the world demand for minerals, particularly those critical to national security, has increased, our ability to mine and process those minerals has been hampered by underpriced competition from foreign countries and Washington, DC’s inaction to promote the domestic production of these minerals," he said in a statement. "President Trump’s Executive Order will reverse that trend."
The Trump administration selected 35 minerals it considered “vulnerable to disruption" and “an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for our economy or our national security.”
In 2018, the Department of Interior had deemed this list of minerals "critical" to the U.S. economy and security. Companies operating in the U.S. continue to import a majority of the identified minerals from what the Trump administration considered foreign adversaries.
Wednesday's executive order draws up a series of deadlines for several federal agencies to file reports investigating the country's "undue reliance" on these minerals. After that, the president may consider instituting tariffs or quotas on certain goods as he sees fit.
The order also "begins the process for the Department of Interior to develop a program to use its authorities under the Defense Production Act to fund mineral processing that protects our national security."
But the president's announcement drew immediate heat from conservation groups, with many worried the changes would streamline or cut corners on necessary environmental review processes in order to incentivize production. The Natural Resources Defense Council called the push to protect national security a "pretext" to instead fast-track mining projects at the expense of the environment.
“The Trump administration is trying to short-circuit the ability of people to have a say in dirty mining projects near their homes by undercutting necessary environmental reviews," said Bobby McEnaney, director of the Dirty Energy Project at the Natural Resources Defense Council. "We need a careful assessment of these projects more than ever, but this action instead is a massive giveaway to some of the most damaging and polluting industries in our nation.”
For instance, this summer, Gordon endorsed an agreement between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Nuclear Regulatory Commission to “clarify” federal and state regulation of in-situ uranium production and cleanup. Environmental groups continue to express alarm about the long-term effects uranium mining can have on scarce groundwater resources throughout the West, especially with the Trump administration declaring it will not pursue heftier regulations around cleanup of in-situ mining sites.
There continue to be contamination issues at several uranium mine sites across the country, with some posing dangers to drinking water. The Natural Resources Defense Council said it was still reviewing the most recent executive order to interrogate the legality of it.
In contrast, industry groups and companies associated with the mining industry spoke highly of Wednesday's order.
Energy Fuels, the country's leading producer of uranium and vanadium, praised Trump's action on expanding mineral production. The company has in-situ recovery uranium facilities in Wyoming.
"President Trump made a strong statement last night on the importance of bringing the production of critical minerals back to the United States," Mark Chalmers, president and CEO of Energy Fuel, said in a statement. "These minerals are needed for aerospace, computers, cell phones, electrical generation and transmission, renewable energy systems and batteries, and advanced electronics. This is an unacceptable situation for a superpower like the United States, and we applaud President Trump for taking bold action to address this critical need."
Wyoming holds rich uranium deposits and leads the nation in uranium mining, though extraction of the metal has slowed in recent years here.
Domestic mining for the metal, which is used to produce nuclear fuel, has tanked. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an impartial energy data center, 90% of uranium purchased by U.S. nuclear power reactors in 2018 came from outside the country.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry @camillereports
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.