Proposed EU ban on Russian oil could spur more US production

The European Union on Wednesday proposed banning all imports of Russian oil within the next six months as part of a new suite of economic sanctions. That sort of a market shift could affect the drilling decisions made by oil producers in the U.S.

If the EU enacts such a ban, “the bottom line is, it probably raises prices,” said Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming. “If Europe is going to restrict and accelerate the banning of Russian oil, then there’s going to be more bidders in the market for the remaining sources of oil. And that’s going to drive up prices worldwide.”

Oil is a global commodity, and the higher its price, the more motivated U.S. companies are to produce more of it.

The price of oil surged after Russia invaded Ukraine and have remained high in the months that followed. While the increase proved to be the push many Wyoming companies needed to start actively trying to drill, that growth has been slowed by supply chain issues and labor shortages, which are delaying projects and driving up prices.

“I think anything that would be seen as a sustained, profitable price for oil and gas producers in Wyoming is a good thing that will factor into the decisions that companies make,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “But given that price is not the only deciding factor, we’ll just have to see how those other constraints play out.”

And if oil prices remain elevated, gasoline prices will, too: Regular gasoline averaged $4.18 per gallon across Wyoming on Thursday, breaking the state’s daily record yet again.

How it all plays out “will depend in part on what the plan is, and then people’s perception of how likely it is to be carried out,” Godby said.

Before any EU-wide ban can be enacted, the 27 member countries will have to agree on what, exactly, it will look like — no small feat, Godby said, especially when some countries would be hit much harder than others. He expects the deal to evolve as negotiations progress.

“It will not be easy, because some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. “But we simply have to do it.”

