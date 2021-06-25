Proposed nuclear plant could bring thousands of jobs to Wyoming

The Natrium nuclear power plant proposed for Wyoming could create 2,000 to 3,000 construction jobs and 300 to 400 permanent positions for workers in the community ultimately selected for development, a project official told state lawmakers Friday.

TerraPower intends to prioritize hiring local workers, particularly those currently employed by the closing coal plant where the project will be sited, Jeff Navin, the company's director of external affairs, told the Wyoming Legislature’s Minerals Committee.

“We think a lot of those jobs are going to transfer. It takes a lot of skill to operate a 21st-century coal plant,” Navin said.

While Navin did not give an estimate of the number of local jobs that will be created during construction or operation, he said that TerraPower will work with unions and workforce development agencies at the state and federal levels to ensure local workers have the skills needed to run the nuclear plant.

“Our intention is to hire as many people as we can locally,” he said.