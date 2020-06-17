Public expresses alarm over proposed coal mine inspection rule

However, Lanny Erdos, the acting director at the Office of Surface Mining, disagreed with this characterization of the rule. Federal officials still have the authority to conduct their own investigations into alleged mining infractions to uphold the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, if it so chooses, he said last month in a phone interview. Inspection protocols and requirements will stay the same under the proposed rule too. He considered the change the opposite of a “regulatory rollback.”

“If we determine that the state agency hasn’t acted properly or appropriately and not taken appropriate action, then we still have the authority to issue a 10-day notice,” he said.

A small portion of comments, including one submitted by Interstate Mining Compact Commission, extended support for the new rule. Gov. Mark Gordon is a commissioner of the organization.

"The states welcome OSMRE’s attempt to create a more efficient process for promptly achieving this purpose that is true to the legislative language and intent of SMCRA, without the bureaucratic paper chase that has been so time consuming and harmful to the efficiency of both federal and state regulatory efforts," the Interstate Mining Compact Commission wrote in its comment.

Not enough time