Push for advanced nuclear fuel moves forward

The U.S. Department of Energy continued its efforts to secure a source of non-Russian fuel for advanced nuclear reactors on Wednesday with the creation of a consortium aimed at users and manufacturers.

HALEU, short for high-assay, low-enriched uranium, contains a higher concentration of fuel than what’s used in the U.S. today. It’ll be needed to power the reactor planned for Wyoming and many other designs like it.

The HALEU Consortium “will provide a forum through which the Department can work with individual members to support the availability of HALEU for civilian domestic demonstration and commercial use,” according to the notice of establishment published in the Federal Register.

It’s open, free of charge, to “any U.S. entity, association and government organization involved in the nuclear fuel cycle,” as well as “organizations whose facilities are in ally or partner nations designated by DOE,” an agency press release said.

TerraPower, the company aiming to build a Department-of-Energy-backed plant in southwestern Wyoming by 2028, “fully supports moving as quickly as possible to create domestic production capabilities for HALEU here in the United States,” Jeff Navin, the company’s director of external affairs, said in an emailed statement.

Navin said TerraPower will have to purchase HALEU from the consortium and is applying for membership.

“We cannot start our reactor without fuel, and we are hopeful this step means the federal government can move quickly to release its request for proposals under the Fuel Availability Program,” he said.

At present, the only commercial supplier of HALEU is located in Russia. And while TerraPower initially planned to import the fuel it would need to begin operating its first reactor, it scrapped that plan following the invasion of Ukraine. It’s working with the Department of Energy to find another source in time.

Domestic capacity to produce HALEU is very limited, according to the department’s website. “This presents a significant obstacle to the development and deployment of advanced reactors and increases the risk of private investment to develop an assured supply of HALEU or to support the infrastructure required to produce it.”

The consortium emerged as part of a federal push to make HALEU available to U.S. advanced nuclear developers, including TerraPower, by the tight operating deadlines Congress has set.