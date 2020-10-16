Rachelle Trujillo: Resolving this crisis must be a group effort

I don’t know where we find the middle ground. I’m a kid in her first semester of college who doesn’t know how to rationalize fractions, let alone solve the biggest climate and economic battle of our lifetime. However, that doesn’t nullify my intelligence or credibility to the subject. No single person has the answer, nor should we rely on a single person to find it. Resolving this crisis must be a group effort, and by sharing our concerns and observing the opposing sides we are all doing our part to find that compromise, for my generation and the ones to come. Whether it’s transitioning oil field workers to jobs producing more sustainable means of energy or working to ensure we are more closely monitoring carbon and greenhouse-gas emissions, I know the solution lies where biases and pride are swallowed.

Even though the United States isn’t the leading producer of pollution, it doesn’t mean that we stand idly by. We are the greatest nation and leading powerhouse of the world. I believe it is time we seize this opportunity to act like it.