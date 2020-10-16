Rachelle Trujillo: Resolving this crisis must be a group effort

When it comes to the climate crisis, especially in Wyoming, we don’t want to talk about it.
Regardless of one’s stance on the issue, there is undoubtedly an increase in pressure to act to reduce carbon emissions and move to more sustainable means of energy worldwide.
Unfortunately for many of us Wyomingites, this type of move would result in the loss of our jobs and livelihoods. Oil and coal have been a part of our state heritage since Wyoming’s territorial days, so in the context of climate change, it’s no surprise that so many of our citizens are avid climate change deniers, or otherwise indifferent to the issue.
As a third-generation Wyomingite, I want the best for our state. I want to see my loved ones employed and our communities booming. Simultaneously, I want my children to grow up on a planet with oceans they can swim in and clean air they can breathe. These two desires can coexist, but it is a great impossibility so long as we continue to trivialize today’s environmental concerns. It seems that in our increasingly polarized world, we have forgotten that compromise is a viable option — many of us have simply grown too entrenched in our own beliefs to exert the effort needed to find middle ground.
The question then must be asked: How many people deny the reality of climate change simply because accepting the existential threat facing our planet would warrant a lifestyle change so few of us are willing to make?
I, as much of my generation does, believe that our planet’s health is in rapid decline, and that we as a human civilization have mere years to reverse greenhouse gas emissions before Earth’s temperature is irreversibly raised.
I know I do not speak for all young people, but many of us are following the science behind global warming, and we know the danger is imminent. I can’t help but wonder how much quicker we would be to take action if taking action didn’t require any sort of change — how much quicker we would act if it wasn’t uncomfortable.
Human beings don’t do well with discomfort or change. We possess an innate desire to have our knowledge and beliefs constantly reaffirmed, and we will get that affirmation wherever we can find it regardless of external bias or invalidity. When our values and beliefs are suddenly challenged or disproved, it sends one into a state of discomfort or unease. This phenomenon is known as cognitive dissonance.
Psychologists, social workers and even self proclaimed personal development gurus study this state of dissonance. It’s a critical concept in understanding the human brain — one that is a sign of a healthy mind processing new information or alternative perspectives. While it may be an unpleasant experience, no real change occurs without challenges.
Simply put, cognitive dissonance can be used to our advantage. It causes us to look at discrepancies in our lives and grapple with hard truths. Yet, that state of dissonance is rendered virtually useless unless one seizes the opportunity to gain new understandings and knowledge from it. If not addressed, the thought or idea that has been challenged will remain a source of discomfort indefinitely.
I don’t know where we find the middle ground. I’m a kid in her first semester of college who doesn’t know how to rationalize fractions, let alone solve the biggest climate and economic battle of our lifetime. However, that doesn’t nullify my intelligence or credibility to the subject. No single person has the answer, nor should we rely on a single person to find it. Resolving this crisis must be a group effort, and by sharing our concerns and observing the opposing sides we are all doing our part to find that compromise, for my generation and the ones to come. Whether it’s transitioning oil field workers to jobs producing more sustainable means of energy or working to ensure we are more closely monitoring carbon and greenhouse-gas emissions, I know the solution lies where biases and pride are swallowed.
Even though the United States isn’t the leading producer of pollution, it doesn’t mean that we stand idly by. We are the greatest nation and leading powerhouse of the world. I believe it is time we seize this opportunity to act like it.
We do not have to choose between a sustainable future or the economy, and I am exhausted trying to convince others of it. The well-being of the planet’s future should not be a controversy; it should not be a debate. Older generations had the chance to raise their children on a clean and beautiful Earth free of worry, and it is disgraceful that I feel my opportunity is being robbed. This is a 19-year-old’s plea for help and call to action, not in the name of division but rather unity, as we are making very limited progress by remaining factious.
We must know where we stand, but engage in open-minded conversations. We must come to hear each other’s grievances while working to implement more sustainable means of living into our own routines. It might be uncomfortable, but that means something greater is coming of it. By beginning in our own communities, we will create a ripple so massive that those in power have no choice but to implement change, and the world could be impacted for the better. My generation isn’t giving up because it is our future at stake.
I believe we are the winning cause, and we’d love to have you with us.
Rachelle Trujillo grew up in Casper, and is now a freshman at Casper College studying international studies and communications. She plans to transfer to the University of Wyoming after she graduates to complete her masters, and hopes to one day work as a journalist specializing in international affairs and politics.
