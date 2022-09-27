Rail deal hangs in the balance as union ratification process begins

Tens of thousands of unionized railroad workers across the country are poised to vote next month on the last-minute agreement that averted a likely Sept. 16 strike and possible shutdowns at Wyoming mines.

It’s now up to the members of two major unions to decide whether the tentative deal brokered by Biden administration officials — which union leaders say is the most favorable iteration yet — does enough to address lingering concerns about the impacts of strict time off policies on workers’ quality of life.

For the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), the ratification process started Sept. 22 with a 15-day question-and-answer period involving local representatives and culminating in further discussion, as needed, between the unions and the railroads.

BLET hopes to send ballots to involved members “on or around Friday, October 14,” and tally the responses about a month later, though the dates aren’t final, according to a union press release.

The vote comes after pushback against railroads’ earlier proposals, led by the BLET and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART), resulted in a standoff.

President Joe Biden convened an emergency board in July to settle the dispute. The railroads accepted its recommendations, but the two unions did not, pushing negotiations into the final, tense hours of the federally mandated cooling-off period.

According to the Association of American Railroads, a strike could have cost the U.S. more than $2 billion per day. It would’ve had high stakes for the unions, too. The country’s last rail strike — which happened more than 30 years ago — ended swiftly, with Congress adopting the terms then set by the Presidential Emergency Board in the unions’ stead.

This time, Congress appeared willing to take similar action, as Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-WY, previously told the Star-Tribune she hoped it would.

Provisions backed by Biden’s Presidential Emergency Board included one additional paid day off per year, higher pay and higher insurance premiums. The eventual deal, favored by union leaders, undoes some of those changes to insurance and encourages measures intended to make rail workers’ schedules more predictable.

Time off due to hospitalizations or surgeries will no longer violate any railroad’s attendance policy. And employees will be allowed to attend and recover from up to three planned medical appointments without penalty — as long as they schedule those appointments for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday and give at least 30-days notice.

“We look forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity,” Robynn Tysver, a media relations manager for the company, said in an emailed statement shortly after the deal was announced.

Now union members have to decide whether they’re satisfied with the additions.

“In the end, BLET’s Bylaws require that our members decide if the improvements we gained over and above the Presidential Emergency Board recommendations warrant a yes vote,” Dennis R. Pierce, the union’s national president, said in a written statement Thursday.

“Once all of the details of the tentative agreement are known, the membership will cast their votes with a majority of those returning a ballot deciding the issue,” Pierce added. “A yes vote will settle our dispute knowing what we have obtained, while a no vote would return the dispute to potential self-help actions. As it should be, the membership will control which option we follow.”

It’s unclear what might happen if union members reject the agreement.

Wyoming leaders, concerned about the ramifications of a strike for the state’s coal mines and several other top industries, initially said they hoped the parties would settle the dispute before the deadline and later applauded the averted strike.

But reception from workers, so far, has been mixed.

Without significant changes to the unpredictable and often brief turnarounds between calls in to work — beyond required rest time — key issues like staffing shortages and fatigue remain unresolved under the proposal, said Stan Blake, a former state lawmaker and retired conductor for Union Pacific who is no longer working for the company or involved in union decisions.

Still, Blake said, “I think it’s a step in the right direction. I don’t know if it’s going to be ratified or not, but I’m glad I’m glad there wasn’t a strike. I’m glad it was averted.”

Union leaders “have a big sales pitch to make” to their members, a current Union Pacific worker, who was granted anonymity to avoid the possibility of retaliation, told the Star-Tribune via text.

Worried that congressional action will erode what progress the unions have been able to make, the worker hopes emotions will settle and support for the deal will grow by the time members receive their ballots.

“It’s a mixed bag right now,” the worker said. “If it were a vote today, I don’t think it would pass.”