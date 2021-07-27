Rail Tie Wind Project completes state permitting process

Albany County’s contentious Rail Tie Wind Project secured its second of three major permits last week, following an initial permitting victory earlier this month.
After three days of hearings in Laramie that stretched from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and featured testimony from landowners on both sides of the debate, the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council voted July 21 to grant the permit by a margin of 5-1. The sole opposing vote was cast by Sundance resident James Miller.
Several groups formally challenged the application, including a coalition of Albany County landowners and the Albany County Conservancy, and have said they intend to appeal the council’s decision.
“There was significant opposition from some neighboring landowners who wanted to express their thoughts and opinions on the project, and how they didn’t think it was right for the area,” said Luke Esch, administrator of the Industrial Siting Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
The project’s developer, Houston-based ConnectGen, brought in participating ranchers, who emphasized the economic boost wind power generation can provide for large ranches and ranching communities, Esch said.
The council approved the 504-megawatt wind farm with 29 additional conditions. Among the new requirements are groundwater testing before and after construction, a quarter-mile setback of all construction roads from neighboring properties and installation of airline detection lighting systems that will enable turbine lights to turn off when airplanes aren’t nearby.
“We appreciate that the council was thoughtful in their conditions and found a balance between keeping the project viable, but also addressing the concerns of neighboring landowners,” said Amanda MacDonald, a project manager for ConnectGen.
Because changes made to a project during the county permitting process can affect the state permit as well, it’s unusual for a developer to go through both processes simultaneously. ConnectGen had initially intended to apply earlier for the county permit, but delays with the third permit ― an environmental impact statement required under the federal National Environmental Policy Act ― pushed back the county application process.
Conditions imposed by the Albany County Board of Commissioners were discussed at length during the Industrial Siting hearing, including setbacks from public roads and non-participating residences that will require ConnectGen to modify the layout of its 120 proposed turbines.
“What’s required for the state process is a preliminary site plan,” MacDonald said. “So it wasn’t an issue that we were going to have to be making some adjustments to our site plan from the county process.”
In most cases, the Industrial Siting Council has 45 days after voting to issue a written permit. But the council ran out of time last week to work out impact assistance funding, which is intended to mitigate the effects of construction on communities and is normally discussed immediately after permit approval.
“We kind of bifurcated the process, where the first part, we basically focused it all on the permit process, whether the permit is going to be approved or not,” Esch said. “Because the second part’s really not required, or doesn’t really matter, if you don’t have an approved permit.”
The Industrial Siting Division is aiming to work out impact assistance funding and initiate the final 45-day window for permit finalization in early September, Esch said.
That two-month wait is unlikely to affect the project’s timeline. A draft of the environmental impact statement being conducted by the Western Area Power Administration was published in April, with the final version expected in October. The permitting process will conclude with a record of decision set to come out in early 2022.
ConnectGen hopes to begin construction next spring.