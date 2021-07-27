Rail Tie Wind Project completes state permitting process

The council approved the 504-megawatt wind farm with 29 additional conditions. Among the new requirements are groundwater testing before and after construction, a quarter-mile setback of all construction roads from neighboring properties and installation of airline detection lighting systems that will enable turbine lights to turn off when airplanes aren’t nearby.

“We appreciate that the council was thoughtful in their conditions and found a balance between keeping the project viable, but also addressing the concerns of neighboring landowners,” said Amanda MacDonald, a project manager for ConnectGen.

Because changes made to a project during the county permitting process can affect the state permit as well, it’s unusual for a developer to go through both processes simultaneously. ConnectGen had initially intended to apply earlier for the county permit, but delays with the third permit ― an environmental impact statement required under the federal National Environmental Policy Act ― pushed back the county application process.

Conditions imposed by the Albany County Board of Commissioners were discussed at length during the Industrial Siting hearing, including setbacks from public roads and non-participating residences that will require ConnectGen to modify the layout of its 120 proposed turbines.